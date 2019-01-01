QQQ
Range
36.66 - 37.1
Vol / Avg.
46.2K/17.4K
Div / Yield
1.95/5.13%
52 Wk
37.65 - 60.87
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
159.36
Open
37.07
P/E
8.72
EPS
7.96
Shares
139M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Electrolux AB is a Sweden-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing home appliances and appliances for professional use. Its products are categorized into kitchen products, laundry products, small appliances, professional kitchen products, professional laundry products, and adjacent products, with kitchen products accounting for more than half of total revenue. The company's brands include Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, and Electrolux Grand Cuisine. The company has a global business presence, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, with North America and Europe jointly contributing over half of the total revenue.

Electrolux Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electrolux (ELUXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electrolux (OTCPK: ELUXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Electrolux's (ELUXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electrolux.

Q

What is the target price for Electrolux (ELUXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electrolux

Q

Current Stock Price for Electrolux (ELUXY)?

A

The stock price for Electrolux (OTCPK: ELUXY) is $36.655 last updated Today at 8:45:54 PM.

Q

Does Electrolux (ELUXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 28, 2013.

Q

When is Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXY) reporting earnings?

A

Electrolux does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electrolux (ELUXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electrolux.

Q

What sector and industry does Electrolux (ELUXY) operate in?

A

Electrolux is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.