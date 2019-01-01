QQQ
Range
2.96 - 3.11
Vol / Avg.
97.9K/45.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.91 - 4.63
Mkt Cap
192.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.98
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
61.9M
Outstanding
Eloro Resources Ltd is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base metal properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company has an option to acquire a 99% interest in the Iska Iska Property, located in southern Bolivia, and owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

Eloro Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eloro Resources (ELRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eloro Resources (OTCQX: ELRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eloro Resources's (ELRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eloro Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Eloro Resources (ELRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eloro Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Eloro Resources (ELRRF)?

A

The stock price for Eloro Resources (OTCQX: ELRRF) is $3.1099 last updated Today at 8:57:55 PM.

Q

Does Eloro Resources (ELRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eloro Resources.

Q

When is Eloro Resources (OTCQX:ELRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Eloro Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eloro Resources (ELRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eloro Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Eloro Resources (ELRRF) operate in?

A

Eloro Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.