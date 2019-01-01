QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.17 - 7.57
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
172.3M
Outstanding
Elior Group SA operates in the contracted food and support services industry. It provides catering services to business, education, health, and travel industries. Its business is divided into concession catering and contract catering. It has developed and promoted brands such as Elior, Elior services, Areas, Gemeaz, Serunion etc. The firm mainly operates in France, Italy, United States, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Elior Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elior Gr (ELROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elior Gr (OTCGM: ELROF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elior Gr's (ELROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elior Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Elior Gr (ELROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elior Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Elior Gr (ELROF)?

A

The stock price for Elior Gr (OTCGM: ELROF) is $6.53 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 16:12:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elior Gr (ELROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elior Gr.

Q

When is Elior Gr (OTCGM:ELROF) reporting earnings?

A

Elior Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elior Gr (ELROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elior Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Elior Gr (ELROF) operate in?

A

Elior Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.