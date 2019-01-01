QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.1 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
161M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
51.9M
Outstanding
Elron Ventures Ltd is a holding company which focuses on building and enhancing technology companies in the fields of medical devices and cyber space. Its group companies operate in various technology fields.

Analyst Ratings

Elron Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elron Ventures (ELRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elron Ventures (OTCPK: ELRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elron Ventures's (ELRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elron Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Elron Ventures (ELRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elron Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Elron Ventures (ELRNF)?

A

The stock price for Elron Ventures (OTCPK: ELRNF) is $3.1 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:38:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elron Ventures (ELRNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 11, 2012.

Q

When is Elron Ventures (OTCPK:ELRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Elron Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elron Ventures (ELRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elron Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Elron Ventures (ELRNF) operate in?

A

Elron Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.