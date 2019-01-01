QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Elray Resources Inc is a company engaged in gambling activities. It provides marketing and support for online gaming operations. It has developed and acquired technology that provides marketing tools and customer relationship management systems for online gaming operators. Its software systems automatically decline and denies any gaming requests from within illegal gaming jurisdictions, including the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Israel, and prevents any access to the products that it supports from any of these jurisdictions ensuring that residents of these countries cannot participate and are in strict compliance with the laws of these countries.

Elray Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elray Resources (ELRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elray Resources (OTCPK: ELRA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elray Resources's (ELRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elray Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Elray Resources (ELRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elray Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Elray Resources (ELRA)?

A

The stock price for Elray Resources (OTCPK: ELRA) is $0.0008 last updated Today at 8:51:41 PM.

Q

Does Elray Resources (ELRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elray Resources.

Q

When is Elray Resources (OTCPK:ELRA) reporting earnings?

A

Elray Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elray Resources (ELRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elray Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Elray Resources (ELRA) operate in?

A

Elray Resources is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.