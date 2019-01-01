Elray Resources Inc is a company engaged in gambling activities. It provides marketing and support for online gaming operations. It has developed and acquired technology that provides marketing tools and customer relationship management systems for online gaming operators. Its software systems automatically decline and denies any gaming requests from within illegal gaming jurisdictions, including the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Israel, and prevents any access to the products that it supports from any of these jurisdictions ensuring that residents of these countries cannot participate and are in strict compliance with the laws of these countries.