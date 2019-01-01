QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4 - 4.85
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.69
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV is a retail company that operates throughout Mexico in three business segments: Liverpool, which offers clothing, home goods, furniture, and cosmetics in Liverpool stores as well as boutique locations; Suburbia, which includes Suburbia stores selling consumer products of its own brands and real estate, which leases commercial space to tenants of its Galeria shopping malls. The Liverpool segment brings in the majority of revenue, with the largest portion coming from Mexico City and the surrounding areas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

El Puerto de Liverpool Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCPK: ELPQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are El Puerto de Liverpool's (ELPQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for El Puerto de Liverpool.

Q

What is the target price for El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for El Puerto de Liverpool

Q

Current Stock Price for El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF)?

A

The stock price for El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCPK: ELPQF) is $4.85 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:26:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for El Puerto de Liverpool.

Q

When is El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCPK:ELPQF) reporting earnings?

A

El Puerto de Liverpool does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for El Puerto de Liverpool.

Q

What sector and industry does El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF) operate in?

A

El Puerto de Liverpool is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.