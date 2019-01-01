El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV is a retail company that operates throughout Mexico in three business segments: Liverpool, which offers clothing, home goods, furniture, and cosmetics in Liverpool stores as well as boutique locations; Suburbia, which includes Suburbia stores selling consumer products of its own brands and real estate, which leases commercial space to tenants of its Galeria shopping malls. The Liverpool segment brings in the majority of revenue, with the largest portion coming from Mexico City and the surrounding areas.