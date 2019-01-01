QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.74 - 1.8
Mkt Cap
135.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
152.7M
Outstanding
Element 25 Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of metal properties in Australia. Its projects include Holleton, Butcherbird Manganese, Butcherbird Copper, Green Dam, Mount Padbury, and Pinnacles Cobalt / Nickel.

Element 25 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Element 25 (ELMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Element 25 (OTCPK: ELMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Element 25's (ELMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Element 25.

Q

What is the target price for Element 25 (ELMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Element 25

Q

Current Stock Price for Element 25 (ELMTF)?

A

The stock price for Element 25 (OTCPK: ELMTF) is $0.89 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 16:34:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Element 25 (ELMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Element 25.

Q

When is Element 25 (OTCPK:ELMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Element 25 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Element 25 (ELMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Element 25.

Q

What sector and industry does Element 25 (ELMTF) operate in?

A

Element 25 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.