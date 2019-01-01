QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 0.82
Mkt Cap
32.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
43.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Element79 Gold Corp is a North American-based gold exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high potential gold assets. Its principal asset includes the Dale Property; Snowbird Project, the Maverick Springs Project and the Battle Mountain Portfolio project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Element79 Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Element79 Gold (ELMGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Element79 Gold (OTCPK: ELMGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Element79 Gold's (ELMGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Element79 Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Element79 Gold (ELMGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Element79 Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Element79 Gold (ELMGF)?

A

The stock price for Element79 Gold (OTCPK: ELMGF) is $0.7453 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 18:05:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Element79 Gold (ELMGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Element79 Gold.

Q

When is Element79 Gold (OTCPK:ELMGF) reporting earnings?

A

Element79 Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Element79 Gold (ELMGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Element79 Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Element79 Gold (ELMGF) operate in?

A

Element79 Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.