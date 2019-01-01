QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 2.01
Mkt Cap
511.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
348.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Ellaktor SA is an international holding group based in Greece with long-term investments in key fields, including construction, environment, and participation in concession projects. It operates mainly in constructions and quarrying, real estate development and management, wind power and environment, and concession sectors. The group operates in over 25 countries across the world. The company operates in five business segments, Construction, Concessions, Environment, Renewable Energy Sources and Real Estate Development & Services. Most of the revenue is generated from Construction & Quarries segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ellaktor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ellaktor (ELLKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ellaktor (OTCPK: ELLKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ellaktor's (ELLKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ellaktor.

Q

What is the target price for Ellaktor (ELLKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ellaktor

Q

Current Stock Price for Ellaktor (ELLKY)?

A

The stock price for Ellaktor (OTCPK: ELLKY) is $1.47 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ellaktor (ELLKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 28, 2011.

Q

When is Ellaktor (OTCPK:ELLKY) reporting earnings?

A

Ellaktor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ellaktor (ELLKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ellaktor.

Q

What sector and industry does Ellaktor (ELLKY) operate in?

A

Ellaktor is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.