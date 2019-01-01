Ellaktor SA is an international holding group based in Greece with long-term investments in key fields, including construction, environment, and participation in concession projects. It operates mainly in constructions and quarrying, real estate development and management, wind power and environment, and concession sectors. The group operates in over 25 countries across the world. The company operates in five business segments, Construction, Concessions, Environment, Renewable Energy Sources and Real Estate Development & Services. Most of the revenue is generated from Construction & Quarries segment.