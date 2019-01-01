QQQ
EDP is a vertically integrated utility company and is the largest generator, supplier, and distributor of electricity in Portugal. In addition to Portugal, EDP has sizable operations in Spain, Brazil, and the U.S. EDP owns 82.6% of EDP Renovaveis, the third-largest wind power owner/operator in the world. EDP also owns 51% of Energias do Brasil, an electric utility that serves a population of almost 8 million.

Analyst Ratings

EDP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EDP (ELCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EDP (OTCPK: ELCPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EDP's (ELCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EDP.

Q

What is the target price for EDP (ELCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EDP

Q

Current Stock Price for EDP (ELCPF)?

A

The stock price for EDP (OTCPK: ELCPF) is $4.706322 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:19:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EDP (ELCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EDP.

Q

When is EDP (OTCPK:ELCPF) reporting earnings?

A

EDP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EDP (ELCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EDP.

Q

What sector and industry does EDP (ELCPF) operate in?

A

EDP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.