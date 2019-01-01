QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
33.5
Shares
89.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Elecom Co Ltd is a Japan-based company which is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of personal computer- and digital-equipment-related products through its subsidiaries. Its products portfolio includes personal computers, smartphones, televisions, digital photo frames, batteries, weight scales, digital cameras, digital video cameras, electronic dictionaries, speakers, game machines, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting devices, and others. The company also supplies peripherals, I/O devices, and PC accessories, such as mouse pads, mice and keyboards.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elecom Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elecom Co (ELCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elecom Co (OTCPK: ELCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elecom Co's (ELCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elecom Co.

Q

What is the target price for Elecom Co (ELCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elecom Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Elecom Co (ELCMF)?

A

The stock price for Elecom Co (OTCPK: ELCMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elecom Co (ELCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elecom Co.

Q

When is Elecom Co (OTCPK:ELCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Elecom Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elecom Co (ELCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elecom Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Elecom Co (ELCMF) operate in?

A

Elecom Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.