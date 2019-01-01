Elecom Co Ltd is a Japan-based company which is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of personal computer- and digital-equipment-related products through its subsidiaries. Its products portfolio includes personal computers, smartphones, televisions, digital photo frames, batteries, weight scales, digital cameras, digital video cameras, electronic dictionaries, speakers, game machines, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting devices, and others. The company also supplies peripherals, I/O devices, and PC accessories, such as mouse pads, mice and keyboards.