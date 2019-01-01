QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Electra Stone Ltd is junior mining company based in Canada. It specializes in the development and exploration of industrial minerals and dimensional stone. The company is in the process of mining the Apple Bay aluminum silicate quarry located on Vancouver Island near Port Hardy, British Columbia. Electra operates through two segments being the Mining and Exploration of industrial mineral properties.

Electra Stone Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electra Stone (ELCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electra Stone (OTCEM: ELCGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Electra Stone's (ELCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electra Stone.

Q

What is the target price for Electra Stone (ELCGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electra Stone

Q

Current Stock Price for Electra Stone (ELCGF)?

A

The stock price for Electra Stone (OTCEM: ELCGF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 18:03:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electra Stone (ELCGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electra Stone.

Q

When is Electra Stone (OTCEM:ELCGF) reporting earnings?

A

Electra Stone does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electra Stone (ELCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electra Stone.

Q

What sector and industry does Electra Stone (ELCGF) operate in?

A

Electra Stone is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.