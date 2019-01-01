|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ekwan-X (OTCEM: EKWX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ekwan-X.
There is no analysis for Ekwan-X
The stock price for Ekwan-X (OTCEM: EKWX) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Oct 22 2021 13:33:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ekwan-X.
Ekwan-X does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ekwan-X.
Ekwan-X is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.