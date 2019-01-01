QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Ekwan-X Inc is a mineral exploration company that uses hyperspectral imaging technology for finding mines.

Analyst Ratings

Ekwan-X Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ekwan-X (EKWX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ekwan-X (OTCEM: EKWX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ekwan-X's (EKWX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ekwan-X.

Q

What is the target price for Ekwan-X (EKWX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ekwan-X

Q

Current Stock Price for Ekwan-X (EKWX)?

A

The stock price for Ekwan-X (OTCEM: EKWX) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Oct 22 2021 13:33:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ekwan-X (EKWX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ekwan-X.

Q

When is Ekwan-X (OTCEM:EKWX) reporting earnings?

A

Ekwan-X does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ekwan-X (EKWX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ekwan-X.

Q

What sector and industry does Ekwan-X (EKWX) operate in?

A

Ekwan-X is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.