Sweden-based Elekta develops, manufactures, and distributes treatment planning systems for neurosurgery and radiotherapy, including stereotactic radiosurgery and brachytherapy. The company's installed base of more than 4,850 linear accelerators and software is used in more than 6,000 hospitals globally. The company's sales are evenly distributed across geographies, with North and South America accounting for 28%; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa accounting for 37%; and Asia-Pacific contributing the remainder.