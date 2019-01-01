QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.25/2.94%
52 Wk
8.5 - 15.15
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
35.95
Open
-
P/E
26.59
EPS
1
Shares
382.1M
Outstanding
Sweden-based Elekta develops, manufactures, and distributes treatment planning systems for neurosurgery and radiotherapy, including stereotactic radiosurgery and brachytherapy. The company's installed base of more than 4,850 linear accelerators and software is used in more than 6,000 hospitals globally. The company's sales are evenly distributed across geographies, with North and South America accounting for 28%; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa accounting for 37%; and Asia-Pacific contributing the remainder.

Elekta Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elekta (EKTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elekta (OTCPK: EKTAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elekta's (EKTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elekta.

Q

What is the target price for Elekta (EKTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elekta

Q

Current Stock Price for Elekta (EKTAF)?

A

The stock price for Elekta (OTCPK: EKTAF) is $8.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:23:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elekta (EKTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elekta.

Q

When is Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Elekta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elekta (EKTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elekta.

Q

What sector and industry does Elekta (EKTAF) operate in?

A

Elekta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.