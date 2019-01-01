CardioComm Solutions Inc develops advanced software, hardware and core laboratory reading services related to the electrocardiogram ("ECG") and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets. It engages in the provision of management software solutions. It specializes in software engineering of computer-based electrocardiogram management and reporting software. The company's products include software, Gems Win, Global ECG Management System, GlobalCardio 12 Lead; hardware, include handheld ECG monitor; Asp Services, include ECG management service and smart monitoring; software modules, consists of Win Air, Auto attendant, HL7 interface and EMR integration; and other products, include ECG viewer SDK and QRS 12 lead universal.