CardioComm Solutions Inc develops advanced software, hardware and core laboratory reading services related to the electrocardiogram ("ECG") and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets. It engages in the provision of management software solutions. It specializes in software engineering of computer-based electrocardiogram management and reporting software. The company's products include software, Gems Win, Global ECG Management System, GlobalCardio 12 Lead; hardware, include handheld ECG monitor; Asp Services, include ECG management service and smart monitoring; software modules, consists of Win Air, Auto attendant, HL7 interface and EMR integration; and other products, include ECG viewer SDK and QRS 12 lead universal.

CardioComm Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CardioComm Solutions (EKGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CardioComm Solutions (OTCPK: EKGGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CardioComm Solutions's (EKGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CardioComm Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for CardioComm Solutions (EKGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CardioComm Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for CardioComm Solutions (EKGGF)?

A

The stock price for CardioComm Solutions (OTCPK: EKGGF) is $0.0191 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 19:03:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CardioComm Solutions (EKGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CardioComm Solutions.

Q

When is CardioComm Solutions (OTCPK:EKGGF) reporting earnings?

A

CardioComm Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CardioComm Solutions (EKGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CardioComm Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does CardioComm Solutions (EKGGF) operate in?

A

CardioComm Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.