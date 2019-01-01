QQQ
EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC is engaged in the field of medical diagnostics. The company core business is point-of-care testing and to manufacture reagents for use in central laboratories. It caters to companies focused on areas such as diabetes, blood banking, and sports medicine. The company derives most of its income from its sales in the United States. Its other markets include Germany, Poland, and Russia.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EKF Diagnostics Holdings (EKDHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings (OTCPK: EKDHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EKF Diagnostics Holdings's (EKDHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EKF Diagnostics Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for EKF Diagnostics Holdings (EKDHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EKF Diagnostics Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for EKF Diagnostics Holdings (EKDHF)?

A

The stock price for EKF Diagnostics Holdings (OTCPK: EKDHF) is $0.65 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:50:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EKF Diagnostics Holdings (EKDHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EKF Diagnostics Holdings.

Q

When is EKF Diagnostics Holdings (OTCPK:EKDHF) reporting earnings?

A

EKF Diagnostics Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EKF Diagnostics Holdings (EKDHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EKF Diagnostics Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does EKF Diagnostics Holdings (EKDHF) operate in?

A

EKF Diagnostics Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.