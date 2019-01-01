E Automotive (OTC:EICCF), Quotes and News Summary

E Automotive Inc is engaged in providing digital automotive dealer solutions. Its digital car auction platform focuses on providing a marketplace that enables automotive dealers to transact with each other more effectively. It operates in a single segment, which is marketplace services, inventory retailing software, and digital advertisement. Revenue is generated in the form of Auction fees, Ancillary services, Subscription fees, and Advertising. The company's geographical segments are Canada and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Canada.