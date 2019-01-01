QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
E Automotive
(OTCPK:EICCF)
At close: Dec 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 48M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.23
Total Float-

E Automotive (OTC:EICCF), Quotes and News Summary

E Automotive (OTC: EICCF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 48M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.23
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
E Automotive Inc is engaged in providing digital automotive dealer solutions. Its digital car auction platform focuses on providing a marketplace that enables automotive dealers to transact with each other more effectively. It operates in a single segment, which is marketplace services, inventory retailing software, and digital advertisement. Revenue is generated in the form of Auction fees, Ancillary services, Subscription fees, and Advertising. The company's geographical segments are Canada and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Canada.
Read More

E Automotive Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy E Automotive (EICCF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of E Automotive (OTCPK: EICCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are E Automotive's (EICCF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for E Automotive.

Q
What is the target price for E Automotive (EICCF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for E Automotive

Q
Current Stock Price for E Automotive (EICCF)?
A

The stock price for E Automotive (OTCPK: EICCF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does E Automotive (EICCF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for E Automotive.

Q
When is E Automotive (OTCPK:EICCF) reporting earnings?
A

E Automotive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is E Automotive (EICCF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for E Automotive.

Q
What sector and industry does E Automotive (EICCF) operate in?
A

E Automotive is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.