Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
Ehouse Global Inc is a development stage company engaged in business of selling of packaging materials to both commercial customers and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada.

Ehouse Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ehouse Global (EHOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ehouse Global (OTCEM: EHOS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ehouse Global's (EHOS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ehouse Global.

Q

What is the target price for Ehouse Global (EHOS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ehouse Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Ehouse Global (EHOS)?

A

The stock price for Ehouse Global (OTCEM: EHOS) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 16:52:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ehouse Global (EHOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ehouse Global.

Q

When is Ehouse Global (OTCEM:EHOS) reporting earnings?

A

Ehouse Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ehouse Global (EHOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ehouse Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Ehouse Global (EHOS) operate in?

A

Ehouse Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.