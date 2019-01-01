QQQ
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) is engaged in mining, processing, and sale of uranium oxide. It operates the Ranger uranium mine. The Ranger mine's operational infrastructure lies within the 79-square kilometer Ranger Project Area, which is located eight kilometers east of Jabiru and 260 kilometers east of Darwin, in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Energy Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy Resources (EGRAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy Resources (OTCPK: EGRAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Energy Resources's (EGRAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energy Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Energy Resources (EGRAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energy Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy Resources (EGRAY)?

A

The stock price for Energy Resources (OTCPK: EGRAY) is $0.1 last updated Thu Jun 24 2021 19:31:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energy Resources (EGRAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on August 10, 2010.

Q

When is Energy Resources (OTCPK:EGRAY) reporting earnings?

A

Energy Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energy Resources (EGRAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy Resources (EGRAY) operate in?

A

Energy Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.