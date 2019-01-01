QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.13 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
56.6K/21.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
45.24
EPS
0
Shares
93.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company which is engaged in exploring for gold, base metals, uranium, rare earth elements and industrial minerals. The exploration properties include Iron Range, Findlay, Vulcan, Acacia, Donna, K9, Black diamond, Rusty springs, Bronco, Bear Twit and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eagle Plains Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Plains Resources (EGPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Plains Resources (OTCPK: EGPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Plains Resources's (EGPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Plains Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Plains Resources (EGPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eagle Plains Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Plains Resources (EGPLF)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Plains Resources (OTCPK: EGPLF) is $0.1318 last updated Today at 8:13:31 PM.

Q

Does Eagle Plains Resources (EGPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Plains Resources.

Q

When is Eagle Plains Resources (OTCPK:EGPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Plains Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eagle Plains Resources (EGPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Plains Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Plains Resources (EGPLF) operate in?

A

Eagle Plains Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.