Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
3.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
96M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Engineer Gold Mines Ltd is an exploration-stage junior mining company. The firm is engaged in exploring and developing Engineer gold mine property situated in British Colombia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Engineer Gold Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Engineer Gold Mines (EGMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Engineer Gold Mines (OTCQB: EGMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Engineer Gold Mines's (EGMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Engineer Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Engineer Gold Mines (EGMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Engineer Gold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Engineer Gold Mines (EGMLF)?

A

The stock price for Engineer Gold Mines (OTCQB: EGMLF) is $0.0347 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 19:11:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Engineer Gold Mines (EGMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Engineer Gold Mines.

Q

When is Engineer Gold Mines (OTCQB:EGMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Engineer Gold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Engineer Gold Mines (EGMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Engineer Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Engineer Gold Mines (EGMLF) operate in?

A

Engineer Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.