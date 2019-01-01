QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
111.1K/35.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
2.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
136.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Emgold Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with properties located in Quebec, Canada and Nevada, United States. The company holds interests in the properties of Buckskin Rawhide Properties, Koegel Rawhide Property and Golden Arrow property among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Emgold Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emgold Mining (EGMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emgold Mining (OTCQB: EGMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emgold Mining's (EGMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emgold Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Emgold Mining (EGMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emgold Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Emgold Mining (EGMCF)?

A

The stock price for Emgold Mining (OTCQB: EGMCF) is $0.0191 last updated Today at 5:53:12 PM.

Q

Does Emgold Mining (EGMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emgold Mining.

Q

When is Emgold Mining (OTCQB:EGMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Emgold Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emgold Mining (EGMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emgold Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Emgold Mining (EGMCF) operate in?

A

Emgold Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.