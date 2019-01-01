|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Energold Drilling (OTCEM: EGDFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Energold Drilling.
The latest price target for Energold Drilling (OTCEM: EGDFF) was reported by Industrial Alliance on September 25, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.25 expecting EGDFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5249900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Energold Drilling (OTCEM: EGDFF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:41:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Energold Drilling.
Energold Drilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Energold Drilling.
Energold Drilling is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.