There is no Press for this Ticker
Energold Drilling Corp provides drilling services. The company's reportable segments are Minerals, Energy, and Manufacturing. Minerals segment provides drilling services in the minerals industry for parties principally in North America, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, Africa and Europe. Energy segment provides drilling and other services to the energy sector in Canada, the U.S. and South America, and Manufacturing segment is engaged in designing, and manufacturing of equipment for water well, mineral exploration and geotechnical drilling companies. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Minerals segment.

Energold Drilling Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energold Drilling (EGDFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energold Drilling (OTCEM: EGDFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Energold Drilling's (EGDFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energold Drilling.

Q

What is the target price for Energold Drilling (EGDFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Energold Drilling (OTCEM: EGDFF) was reported by Industrial Alliance on September 25, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.25 expecting EGDFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5249900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Energold Drilling (EGDFF)?

A

The stock price for Energold Drilling (OTCEM: EGDFF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:41:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energold Drilling (EGDFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energold Drilling.

Q

When is Energold Drilling (OTCEM:EGDFF) reporting earnings?

A

Energold Drilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energold Drilling (EGDFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energold Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Energold Drilling (EGDFF) operate in?

A

Energold Drilling is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.