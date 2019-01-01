QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs). Its product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase 1/2 (MNK 1/2). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT, and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTRW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are eFFECTOR Therapeutics's (EFTRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTRW)?

A

The stock price for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTRW) is $0.5245 last updated Today at 8:36:01 PM.

Q

Does eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTRW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Q

When is eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRW) reporting earnings?

A

eFFECTOR Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTRW) operate in?

A

eFFECTOR Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.