QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
EarthFirst Technologies Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing technologies for the production of alternative fuel sources.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EarthFirst Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EarthFirst Technologies (EFTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EarthFirst Technologies (OTCEM: EFTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EarthFirst Technologies's (EFTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EarthFirst Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for EarthFirst Technologies (EFTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EarthFirst Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for EarthFirst Technologies (EFTI)?

A

The stock price for EarthFirst Technologies (OTCEM: EFTI) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:30:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EarthFirst Technologies (EFTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EarthFirst Technologies.

Q

When is EarthFirst Technologies (OTCEM:EFTI) reporting earnings?

A

EarthFirst Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EarthFirst Technologies (EFTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EarthFirst Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does EarthFirst Technologies (EFTI) operate in?

A

EarthFirst Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.