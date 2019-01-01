|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EarthFirst Technologies (OTCEM: EFTI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EarthFirst Technologies.
There is no analysis for EarthFirst Technologies
The stock price for EarthFirst Technologies (OTCEM: EFTI) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:30:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for EarthFirst Technologies.
EarthFirst Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for EarthFirst Technologies.
EarthFirst Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.