Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ: EFSC) was reported by Raymond James on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $53.00 expecting EFSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.40% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ: EFSC) was provided by Raymond James, and Enterprise Finl Servs maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enterprise Finl Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enterprise Finl Servs was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enterprise Finl Servs (EFSC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $58.00 to $53.00. The current price Enterprise Finl Servs (EFSC) is trading at is $46.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
