Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$1.230
Quarterly Revenue
$119.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$109.7M
Earnings History
Enterprise Finl Servs Questions & Answers
When is Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) reporting earnings?
Enterprise Finl Servs (EFSC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.56, which missed the estimate of $0.62.
What were Enterprise Finl Servs’s (NASDAQ:EFSC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $53.6M, which beat the estimate of $52.3M.
