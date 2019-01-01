|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eiffage (OTCPK: EFGSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Eiffage.
There is no analysis for Eiffage
The stock price for Eiffage (OTCPK: EFGSY) is $20.76 last updated Today at 7:20:41 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 19, 2012.
Eiffage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Eiffage.
Eiffage is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.