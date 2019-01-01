QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
EESTech Inc is engaged in providing mine site waste management solutions and services through the application of industrially advanced and proprietary processing capabilities. The firm's objective is to provide tangible methods of mine-site remediation and reclamation through the cost-effective delivery of critical waste management solutions.

EESTech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EESTech (EESH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EESTech (OTCPK: EESH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EESTech's (EESH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EESTech.

Q

What is the target price for EESTech (EESH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EESTech

Q

Current Stock Price for EESTech (EESH)?

A

The stock price for EESTech (OTCPK: EESH) is $0.027 last updated Today at 2:35:45 PM.

Q

Does EESTech (EESH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EESTech.

Q

When is EESTech (OTCPK:EESH) reporting earnings?

A

EESTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EESTech (EESH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EESTech.

Q

What sector and industry does EESTech (EESH) operate in?

A

EESTech is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.