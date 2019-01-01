Energy & Environmental Services Inc is a standard oil field chemical company and engaged in the blending, manufacturing, and packaging of custom liquids and solid chemicals used primarily in the oil and gas industry and high-tech specialized protective coatings for oil and gas and other industrial applications. Its product includes Ecozyme, Enduro -Bond, and Enduro-Tech. It also has products under development using enzyme technologies for animal feed supplements, organic fertilizers, and odor solutions.