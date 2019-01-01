QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Energy & Environmental Services Inc is a standard oil field chemical company and engaged in the blending, manufacturing, and packaging of custom liquids and solid chemicals used primarily in the oil and gas industry and high-tech specialized protective coatings for oil and gas and other industrial applications. Its product includes Ecozyme, Enduro -Bond, and Enduro-Tech. It also has products under development using enzyme technologies for animal feed supplements, organic fertilizers, and odor solutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Energy & Envirn Servs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy & Envirn Servs (EESE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy & Envirn Servs (OTCPK: EESE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energy & Envirn Servs's (EESE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energy & Envirn Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Energy & Envirn Servs (EESE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energy & Envirn Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy & Envirn Servs (EESE)?

A

The stock price for Energy & Envirn Servs (OTCPK: EESE) is $0.09 last updated Today at 8:32:34 PM.

Q

Does Energy & Envirn Servs (EESE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energy & Envirn Servs.

Q

When is Energy & Envirn Servs (OTCPK:EESE) reporting earnings?

A

Energy & Envirn Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energy & Envirn Servs (EESE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy & Envirn Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy & Envirn Servs (EESE) operate in?

A

Energy & Envirn Servs is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.