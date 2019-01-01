QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.8 - 13
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
177.6M
Outstanding
Energean PLC is an oil and gas company. The principal activity of the group is the exploration, production, and commercialization of crude oil and natural gas. Its segments are Europe (including Greece, Italy, UK, Croatia), Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures (Montenegro and Malta). The majority of its revenue comes from the European segment from crude oil sales.

Energean Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energean (EERGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energean (OTCPK: EERGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energean's (EERGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energean.

Q

What is the target price for Energean (EERGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energean

Q

Current Stock Price for Energean (EERGF)?

A

The stock price for Energean (OTCPK: EERGF) is $11.875 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 18:00:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energean (EERGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energean.

Q

When is Energean (OTCPK:EERGF) reporting earnings?

A

Energean does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energean (EERGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energean.

Q

What sector and industry does Energean (EERGF) operate in?

A

Energean is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.