Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.5 - 4.68
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
540.5M
Outstanding
ENAV SpA is an air traffic controlling firm. The company's operating segment includes Flight assistance services; Servicing; AIM software solutions and Other sectors. It generates maximum revenue from the Flight assistance services segment. Through its segments, it provides air traffic control and management services and other essential air navigation services to the Italian airspace industry. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Italy.

ENAV Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ENAV (EENNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ENAV (OTCPK: EENNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ENAV's (EENNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ENAV.

Q

What is the target price for ENAV (EENNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ENAV

Q

Current Stock Price for ENAV (EENNF)?

A

The stock price for ENAV (OTCPK: EENNF) is $4.5 last updated Fri May 21 2021 18:01:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ENAV (EENNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENAV.

Q

When is ENAV (OTCPK:EENNF) reporting earnings?

A

ENAV does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ENAV (EENNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ENAV.

Q

What sector and industry does ENAV (EENNF) operate in?

A

ENAV is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.