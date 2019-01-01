E3 Metals Corp is a resource company with mineral properties in Alberta that is currently focused on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines. It is engaged in the exploration of Clearwater and Exshaw Projects covering the Leduc Reservoir in south-central Alberta. The company's properties can be further sub-divided into five separate sub-properties namely Clearwater Sub-Property, Exshaw Sub-Property, Rocky Sub-Property, Sunbreaker Sub-Property and Drumheller Sub-Property.