QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.58 - 1.72
Vol / Avg.
50.6K/66.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.24 - 3.8
Mkt Cap
93.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.71
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
E3 Metals Corp is a resource company with mineral properties in Alberta that is currently focused on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines. It is engaged in the exploration of Clearwater and Exshaw Projects covering the Leduc Reservoir in south-central Alberta. The company's properties can be further sub-divided into five separate sub-properties namely Clearwater Sub-Property, Exshaw Sub-Property, Rocky Sub-Property, Sunbreaker Sub-Property and Drumheller Sub-Property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

E3 Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy E3 Metals (EEMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E3 Metals (OTCQX: EEMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are E3 Metals's (EEMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for E3 Metals.

Q

What is the target price for E3 Metals (EEMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for E3 Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for E3 Metals (EEMMF)?

A

The stock price for E3 Metals (OTCQX: EEMMF) is $1.642 last updated Today at 8:36:41 PM.

Q

Does E3 Metals (EEMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for E3 Metals.

Q

When is E3 Metals (OTCQX:EEMMF) reporting earnings?

A

E3 Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is E3 Metals (EEMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E3 Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does E3 Metals (EEMMF) operate in?

A

E3 Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.