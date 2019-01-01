Empire Energy Group Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on onshore long-life oil and gas fields, in the USA. The progression of exploration and appraisal work programs in its wholly owned and operated exploration tenements and applications located in the highly petroleum prospective Northern Territory McArthur Basin (including the Beetaloo Sub-Basin). The company successful completed drilling of the Carpentaria-1 well in Empire's EP187 permit, intersection of liquids-rich gas at Carpentaria-1, certification of a prospective resources. It produces and sells oil and natural gas in the United States of America. It sells its oil and gas products to owners of domestic pipelines, utilities and refiners located in Pennsylvania and New York.