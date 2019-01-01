QQQ
Empire Energy Group Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on onshore long-life oil and gas fields, in the USA. The progression of exploration and appraisal work programs in its wholly owned and operated exploration tenements and applications located in the highly petroleum prospective Northern Territory McArthur Basin (including the Beetaloo Sub-Basin). The company successful completed drilling of the Carpentaria-1 well in Empire's EP187 permit, intersection of liquids-rich gas at Carpentaria-1, certification of a prospective resources. It produces and sells oil and natural gas in the United States of America. It sells its oil and gas products to owners of domestic pipelines, utilities and refiners located in Pennsylvania and New York.

Empire Energy Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Empire Energy Group (EEGUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Empire Energy Group (OTCPK: EEGUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Empire Energy Group's (EEGUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Empire Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for Empire Energy Group (EEGUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Empire Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Empire Energy Group (EEGUF)?

A

The stock price for Empire Energy Group (OTCPK: EEGUF) is $0.23 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:41:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Empire Energy Group (EEGUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empire Energy Group.

Q

When is Empire Energy Group (OTCPK:EEGUF) reporting earnings?

A

Empire Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Empire Energy Group (EEGUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Empire Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Empire Energy Group (EEGUF) operate in?

A

Empire Energy Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.