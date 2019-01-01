QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.48
Mkt Cap
2.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
75M
Outstanding
Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc is an energy solutions company. It is engaged in the development and production of solar and wind power products. Its product portfolio consists of structural building systems including modular building and home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems and secondary products including alternative energy-producing carports and construction site trailers.

Net Zero Renewable Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Net Zero Renewable Energy (EDYYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Net Zero Renewable Energy (OTCPK: EDYYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Net Zero Renewable Energy's (EDYYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Net Zero Renewable Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Net Zero Renewable Energy (EDYYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Net Zero Renewable Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Net Zero Renewable Energy (EDYYF)?

A

The stock price for Net Zero Renewable Energy (OTCPK: EDYYF) is $0.0314 last updated Today at 6:50:25 PM.

Q

Does Net Zero Renewable Energy (EDYYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Net Zero Renewable Energy.

Q

When is Net Zero Renewable Energy (OTCPK:EDYYF) reporting earnings?

A

Net Zero Renewable Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Net Zero Renewable Energy (EDYYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Net Zero Renewable Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Net Zero Renewable Energy (EDYYF) operate in?

A

Net Zero Renewable Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.