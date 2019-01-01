QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
3.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
100.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eden Empire Inc is engaged in the business of operating and investing in the retail cannabis sector.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eden Empire Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eden Empire (EDNEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eden Empire (OTCEM: EDNEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eden Empire's (EDNEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eden Empire.

Q

What is the target price for Eden Empire (EDNEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eden Empire

Q

Current Stock Price for Eden Empire (EDNEF)?

A

The stock price for Eden Empire (OTCEM: EDNEF) is $0.0313 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 19:45:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eden Empire (EDNEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eden Empire.

Q

When is Eden Empire (OTCEM:EDNEF) reporting earnings?

A

Eden Empire does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eden Empire (EDNEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eden Empire.

Q

What sector and industry does Eden Empire (EDNEF) operate in?

A

Eden Empire is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.