Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.54/3.68%
52 Wk
41.37 - 44.1
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
34.34
Open
-
P/E
12.17
EPS
0
Shares
31.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Elders Ltd is a farm products company. The company's operating segments include Branch Network; Wholesale Products; Feed and Processing Services and Corporate Services and Other Costs. It generates maximum revenue from the Branch Network segment. The Branch Network segment includes the provision of a range of products and services through a common distribution channel, including agricultural retail products, agency services, and financial services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elders Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elders (EDESY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elders (OTCPK: EDESY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elders's (EDESY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elders.

Q

What is the target price for Elders (EDESY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elders

Q

Current Stock Price for Elders (EDESY)?

A

The stock price for Elders (OTCPK: EDESY) is $41.75 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 18:37:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elders (EDESY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elders.

Q

When is Elders (OTCPK:EDESY) reporting earnings?

A

Elders does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elders (EDESY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elders.

Q

What sector and industry does Elders (EDESY) operate in?

A

Elders is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.