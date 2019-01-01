Edreams Odigeo SA is an online travel company that uses innovative technology and builds on relationships with suppliers, product know-how and marketing expertise to attract and enable customers to search, plan and book a broad range of travel products and services. Its travel solutions content includes flights, hotels, dynamic packages (flight plus hotel), trains, car rentals, and ancillaries (such as seats, bags, insurance), is sourced from a wide range of suppliers which include airlines, hotels, GDS', aggregators, white label partners, car rental suppliers, train operators, and insurance providers. The company's segments include France; Southern Europe (Spain + Italy); and Northern Europe (Germany + Nordics + UK).