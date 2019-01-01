QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
ATEX Resources Inc is a minerals exploration company engaged in the acquisition and development of properties located in Chile and Colombia in South America. Its Apolo concessions comprise three properties, Alicia, Roma, and Condor, located within the northern extension of the Maricunga Mineral Belt, Region III, Chile. In addition, the firm also holds an interest in Valeriano Property and Fredonia Property.

Analyst Ratings

ATEX Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ATEX Resources (ECRTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ATEX Resources (OTCPK: ECRTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ATEX Resources's (ECRTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ATEX Resources.

Q

What is the target price for ATEX Resources (ECRTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ATEX Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for ATEX Resources (ECRTF)?

A

The stock price for ATEX Resources (OTCPK: ECRTF) is $0.4764 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:43:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ATEX Resources (ECRTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ATEX Resources.

Q

When is ATEX Resources (OTCPK:ECRTF) reporting earnings?

A

ATEX Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ATEX Resources (ECRTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ATEX Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does ATEX Resources (ECRTF) operate in?

A

ATEX Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.