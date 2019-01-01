Ecora Resources Stock (OTC:ECRAF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Ecora Resources
(OTCPK:ECRAF)
$1.76
At close: Oct 7
Ecora Resources PLC is engaged in obtaining royalties from a diversified portfolio focusing primarily on base metals and bulk materials. It focuses on commodities such as Copper; Nickel; Iron Ore; Gold; Cobalt; Vanadium; Met Coal and Uranium. Some of its assets include Voisey's Bay; Mantos Blancos; Maracas Menchen and others.
Ecora Resources Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Ecora Resources (ECRAF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Ecora Resources (OTCPK: ECRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Ecora Resources's (ECRAF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Ecora Resources.

Q
What is the target price for Ecora Resources (ECRAF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Ecora Resources

Q
Current Stock Price for Ecora Resources (ECRAF)?
A

The stock price for Ecora Resources (OTCPK: ECRAF) is $1.76 last updated October 7, 2022, 4:42 PM UTC.

Q
Does Ecora Resources (ECRAF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecora Resources.

Q
When is Ecora Resources (OTCPK:ECRAF) reporting earnings?
A

Ecora Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Ecora Resources (ECRAF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Ecora Resources.

Q
What sector and industry does Ecora Resources (ECRAF) operate in?
A

Ecora Resources is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.