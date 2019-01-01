QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
El Capitan Precious Metals Inc is an exploration stage mining company. It explores for precious metals and other minerals. The company owns an interest in El Capitan Ltd which holds an interest in the El Capitan property located in New Mexico. Its objective is to market and sell the El Capitan Property to a mining company or enter a joint venture arrangement with a mining company to conduct mining operations. The El Capitan property consists of more than 350 Bureau of Land Management lode claims and four patented claims.

El Capitan Precious Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy El Capitan Precious (ECPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of El Capitan Precious (OTCEM: ECPN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are El Capitan Precious's (ECPN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for El Capitan Precious.

Q

What is the target price for El Capitan Precious (ECPN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for El Capitan Precious

Q

Current Stock Price for El Capitan Precious (ECPN)?

A

The stock price for El Capitan Precious (OTCEM: ECPN) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 7:27:18 PM.

Q

Does El Capitan Precious (ECPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for El Capitan Precious.

Q

When is El Capitan Precious (OTCEM:ECPN) reporting earnings?

A

El Capitan Precious does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is El Capitan Precious (ECPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for El Capitan Precious.

Q

What sector and industry does El Capitan Precious (ECPN) operate in?

A

