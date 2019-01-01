El Capitan Precious Metals Inc is an exploration stage mining company. It explores for precious metals and other minerals. The company owns an interest in El Capitan Ltd which holds an interest in the El Capitan property located in New Mexico. Its objective is to market and sell the El Capitan Property to a mining company or enter a joint venture arrangement with a mining company to conduct mining operations. The El Capitan property consists of more than 350 Bureau of Land Management lode claims and four patented claims.