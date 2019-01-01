QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Eco Innovation Group Inc operates an incubator platform. Its platform used in important paradigm shifts in technology, sustainable product development, and research. The company generates revenue from the sale of products relating to the cannabis industry.


Eco Innovation Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eco Innovation Gr (ECOX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eco Innovation Gr (OTCPK: ECOX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eco Innovation Gr's (ECOX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eco Innovation Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Eco Innovation Gr (ECOX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eco Innovation Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Eco Innovation Gr (ECOX)?

A

The stock price for Eco Innovation Gr (OTCPK: ECOX) is $0.003 last updated Today at 8:10:19 PM.

Q

Does Eco Innovation Gr (ECOX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eco Innovation Gr.

Q

When is Eco Innovation Gr (OTCPK:ECOX) reporting earnings?

A

Eco Innovation Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eco Innovation Gr (ECOX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eco Innovation Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Eco Innovation Gr (ECOX) operate in?

A

Eco Innovation Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.