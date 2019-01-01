QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
16K/24.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
9.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
153.2M
Outstanding
Elcora Advanced Materials Corp is a vertically integrated graphite and graphene company. The company mines, processes, refines graphite and produces both graphene and end graphene applications. Its products include EL-I-C6 Graphite and Anode Powders; EL-2D Few Layer Graphene; EL-MG/5 Micro Graphite and EL-NP Graphite Nano-Platelets. The company's operating segment includes the development of graphite mineral properties and graphene related research and development activities.

Elcora Advanced Materials Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elcora Advanced Materials (ECORF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elcora Advanced Materials (OTCPK: ECORF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elcora Advanced Materials's (ECORF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elcora Advanced Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Elcora Advanced Materials (ECORF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elcora Advanced Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Elcora Advanced Materials (ECORF)?

A

The stock price for Elcora Advanced Materials (OTCPK: ECORF) is $0.06 last updated Today at 5:01:26 PM.

Q

Does Elcora Advanced Materials (ECORF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elcora Advanced Materials.

Q

When is Elcora Advanced Materials (OTCPK:ECORF) reporting earnings?

A

Elcora Advanced Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elcora Advanced Materials (ECORF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elcora Advanced Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Elcora Advanced Materials (ECORF) operate in?

A

Elcora Advanced Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.