Elcora Advanced Materials Corp is a vertically integrated graphite and graphene company. The company mines, processes, refines graphite and produces both graphene and end graphene applications. Its products include EL-I-C6 Graphite and Anode Powders; EL-2D Few Layer Graphene; EL-MG/5 Micro Graphite and EL-NP Graphite Nano-Platelets. The company's operating segment includes the development of graphite mineral properties and graphene related research and development activities.