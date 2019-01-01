Ecosciences Inc is engaged in the waste management business sector. The company, along with its subsidiaries sells its bioremediation products for the treatment of sewers, sludge ponds, septic tanks, lagoons, farms, car washes, portable sanitation facilities, grease tanks, and lakes and ponds under the brands TRAP-EZE and WASTE-EZE. The company produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems.