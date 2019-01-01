QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ecosciences Inc is engaged in the waste management business sector. The company, along with its subsidiaries sells its bioremediation products for the treatment of sewers, sludge ponds, septic tanks, lagoons, farms, car washes, portable sanitation facilities, grease tanks, and lakes and ponds under the brands TRAP-EZE and WASTE-EZE. The company produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems.

Ecosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ecosciences (ECEZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecosciences (OTCPK: ECEZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ecosciences's (ECEZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ecosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Ecosciences (ECEZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ecosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecosciences (ECEZ)?

A

The stock price for Ecosciences (OTCPK: ECEZ) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 7:44:12 PM.

Q

Does Ecosciences (ECEZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecosciences.

Q

When is Ecosciences (OTCPK:ECEZ) reporting earnings?

A

Ecosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ecosciences (ECEZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecosciences (ECEZ) operate in?

A

Ecosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.