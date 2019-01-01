QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eagle Point Credit Co Inc is a managed closed-end management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. Also, to achieve investment objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Eagle Point Credit Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Point Credit Co (ECCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECCC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eagle Point Credit Co's (ECCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Point Credit Co.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Point Credit Co (ECCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eagle Point Credit Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Point Credit Co (ECCC)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECCC) is $25.1179 last updated Today at 8:17:35 PM.

Q

Does Eagle Point Credit Co (ECCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Point Credit Co.

Q

When is Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECCC) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Point Credit Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eagle Point Credit Co (ECCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Point Credit Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Point Credit Co (ECCC) operate in?

A

Eagle Point Credit Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.