Etablissements Maurel & Prom is a part of the oil & gas industry in France. It specializes in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. Its activities are split into three segments, namely Exploration, Production and Drilling. The production of hydrocarbons being its primary activity generates the bulk of the company's revenues. The Production segment focuses on the production of hydrocarbons in Gabon (oil) and Tanzania. The Drilling segment is known for its ownership of a fleet of drilling rigs. Most of the company's revenue is generated through its activities in Africa.