There is no Press for this Ticker
Ebara Corp is a Japan-based company that operates through three business segments. The fluid machinery and systems business provides pumps, compressors, refrigeration, blowers, cooling towers, energy-related systems, machinery plants, and other related solutions. The environmental engineering business is involved in engineering, building, operating, and maintaining environmental and energy-related infrastructure. The precision machinery business develops and manufactures vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, plating systems, and other semiconductor manufacturing equipment and components. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Japan andthe rest of Asia.

Ebara Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ebara (EBCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ebara (OTCPK: EBCOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ebara's (EBCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ebara.

Q

What is the target price for Ebara (EBCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ebara

Q

Current Stock Price for Ebara (EBCOF)?

A

The stock price for Ebara (OTCPK: EBCOF) is $50.35 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 20:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ebara (EBCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ebara.

Q

When is Ebara (OTCPK:EBCOF) reporting earnings?

A

Ebara does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ebara (EBCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ebara.

Q

What sector and industry does Ebara (EBCOF) operate in?

A

Ebara is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.