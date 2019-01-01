|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ealixir (OTCPK: EAXR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ealixir.
There is no analysis for Ealixir
The stock price for Ealixir (OTCPK: EAXR) is $6.37 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:49:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ealixir.
Ealixir does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ealixir.
Ealixir is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.