Ealixir Inc is engaged in providing its clients to control and edit the information posted on the internet or available on the internet. The company's services include Ealixir Removal that protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web. Ealixir Story helps the client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. NewsDelete is engaged in the filtration of harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines whereas, WebID prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands, and companies.