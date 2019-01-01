QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Ealixir Inc is engaged in providing its clients to control and edit the information posted on the internet or available on the internet. The company's services include Ealixir Removal that protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web. Ealixir Story helps the client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. NewsDelete is engaged in the filtration of harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines whereas, WebID prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands, and companies.

Ealixir Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ealixir (EAXR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ealixir (OTCPK: EAXR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ealixir's (EAXR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ealixir.

Q

What is the target price for Ealixir (EAXR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ealixir

Q

Current Stock Price for Ealixir (EAXR)?

A

The stock price for Ealixir (OTCPK: EAXR) is $6.37 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:49:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ealixir (EAXR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ealixir.

Q

When is Ealixir (OTCPK:EAXR) reporting earnings?

A

Ealixir does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ealixir (EAXR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ealixir.

Q

What sector and industry does Ealixir (EAXR) operate in?

A

Ealixir is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.