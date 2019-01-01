QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
EAU Technologies Inc is a supplier of water electrolysis technology in the United States. Its primary market focus in on Clean-In-Place applications, especially in food and beverage processing. The company provides electrolyzed oxidative and electrolyzed reductive water equipment for industrial and commercial applications. It serves a diverse set of markets, including agriculture, consumer products, healthcare, hospitality and restaurant, and pharmaceutical.

EAU Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EAU Technologies (EAUI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EAU Technologies (OTCEM: EAUI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EAU Technologies's (EAUI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EAU Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for EAU Technologies (EAUI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EAU Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for EAU Technologies (EAUI)?

A

The stock price for EAU Technologies (OTCEM: EAUI) is $0.001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 20:01:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EAU Technologies (EAUI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EAU Technologies.

Q

When is EAU Technologies (OTCEM:EAUI) reporting earnings?

A

EAU Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EAU Technologies (EAUI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EAU Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does EAU Technologies (EAUI) operate in?

A

EAU Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.